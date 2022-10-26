Give Ken Ofori-Atta 3 more weeks - Akufo-Addo reportedly begs NPP MPs

President Akufo-Addo and Ofori-Atta

The President of the Republic, Akufo-Addo is reported to have begged Members of Parliament (MPs) from his party calling for the outright dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta to afford him three more weeks on the job, Purefmonline.com reports.

The President made this appeal when he met some of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who earlier called on him to remove from office, the President’s cousin or risk losing their participation in any Government business brought to Parliament.



The President in his appeal requested of the MPs to allow the Finance Minister conclude Government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before considerations are given for his dismissal or reassignment.



Pure FM sources at the Presidency revealed that the President appeal was met with several oppositions from the NPP MPs during the meeting as they continued to insist on the removal of the Finance Minister from office.



Background



Some Members of Parliament who are part of the Majority Caucus are calling for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The group made the announcement to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, who introduced himself as the spokesperson for the disgruntled Majority MPs group, said they decided to voice their position because several concerns sent to the government have failed to yield any positive results.



According to the group, sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy.



“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern known to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.”



“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.