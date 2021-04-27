Give Koku Anyidoho a suspension letter and see what happens – Hopeson Adorye dares NDC

Hopeson Adorye , NPP Candidate, Kpone Katamanso

Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso constituency, Hopeson Adorye has dared the National Democratic Party (NDC) to give Koku Anyidoho a suspension letter.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM morning show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said that if there NDC thinks they are men enough they should give Koku Anyidoho a suspension letter and see what will happen.



In January the NDC suspended Samuel Koku Anyidoho from the party with immediate effect.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party in a letter said at a meeting on January 20, this year, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered two separate petitions from two members.



He explained that two petitioners lodged an official complaint against his former deputy “which is viewed in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution.”

But Hopeson Adorye insists saying: They should personally send him a suspension letter if they are men enough and see what will happen. Up to now, they have not sent him an official letter. All they do is making noise all over on the Radio saying they have suspended him.”



“I was listening to a radio station and during the studio discussion, Allotey Jacobs showered praises on Akufo-Addo for implementing free SHS in his first term. Less than 30 minutes after his comment Sammy Gyamfi in a letter said they have suspended Allotey from the NDC communication team,” he added.



He added that there is a lot going on in NDC and they should tackle it with a wiser mind and not pushing people away.