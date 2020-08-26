Politics

Give Nana Addo 4 more years to accomplish his vision - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is pleading with Ghanaians to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government another four years to continue with his outstanding performance to move the country forward.

According to the Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency, just as President Akufo-Addo dedicated the 2016 election to God, he acknowledged that God has led the President into a successful battle for almost four years in office.



In a one-on-one interview with Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia', the legislator in “humility” pleaded with Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo another mantle of leadership for the next four years to finish all the projects he has started.



He indicated that the vision of President Akufo-Addo for the next four years is what is captured in the 2020 campaign manifesto as discussion has started to show Ghanaians the goodies the President has installed for them.



“His vision for the next four years is what we have started discussing and we pray to God and plead with Ghanaians as we pleaded in 2016 in humility that if they give him the mantle of leadership again, he will continue to do more for the country,” he pleaded.



Touching on the performance of the Akufo-Addo government, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described it as outstanding as so many projects and improvements in the areas of education, infrastructure, agriculture, social intervention and economy have been done.

He, however, mentioned the compassion and commitment of President Akufo-Addo in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as an exceptional feat to be chalked as he [Nana Akufo-Addo] rolled out social interventions to cushion the difficulties that came with the pandemic.



He stressed that President Akufo-Addo has done enough to ensure that Ghanaians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are better taken care of in the moment of crisis regardless of the consequences on the country’s economy.



“The performance of President Akufo-Addo in almost four years in office is outstanding and the last one is the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you look at the compassion and commitment with which he is tackling the pandemic and making sure that Ghanaians are better taken care of,” he said.



“ . . he initiated social intervention programs like free water for all Ghanaians for 6 months and subsidizing electricity for the elites and making it free for those on lifeline. He reduced some of the taxes and he is providing free hot meal for students,” he indicated.



“If you put all these together, in three and half years in office as we said the battle is the Lord’s, God has led Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo into this battle and this is how far we have come,” he stated.

