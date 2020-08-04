Politics

‘Give me second chance’ – Akufo-Addo, Asantehene secure voter’s ID cards

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to renew his mandate of office as the country gears up for the 2020 general elections slated for December 7.

Akufo-Addo made the call when he addressed journalists at his home town, Kyebi, in the Eastern Region after he, together with the first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, registered to vote in the 2020 elections at the Rock of Ages preparatory school registration Centre.



“In 2016, I asked the people of Ghana to give me a chance and see my handy work. They gave me the chance, so it it now for them to decide how they see my work. I told Ghanaians to try me, they have tried me and they are the best judges of my administration,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“On my part, I have given my all and I know Ghanaians are appreciative of it. Now, we all are waiting on God and hoping fervently for his will in the elections” Akufo-Addo added.



President Akufo-Addo in his brief remark appealed to every Ghanaian yet to register to do so before the process ends on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He indicated that failure to do same will result in a situation where others take a decision that will still be binding on every Ghanaian.

“What would be sad is to sit in the house and let other people take a decision for you. It is better that everybody who has not yet registered should come out and register” President Akufo-Addo noted.



Otumfuo secures ID



Meanwhile, in a separate event, the overlord of the Asante Kingdom Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has also secured his voter’s register. He was joined by a government delegation led by the Ashanti regional minister Simon Osei-Mensah.

