Give time frame for cancellation of double-track system – Baako to NDC

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to state a time-frame its future government will abolish the double-track system.

The NDC has promised in its 2020 Manifesto to abolish the double-track educational system if the party is given the nod in the December 7 general elections.



“We have every plan and desire to make the free SHS much better by ensuring that numerous challenges are addressed and that higher operational and academic standards are introduced and sustained. To do this, we will abolish the double-track system,” the NDC Running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman said at the launch of the NDC 2020 Manifesto on September 7, 2020, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



But commenting on the issue on Peace FM morning show monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, the veteran journalist stated that it is not enough for the NDC to just say it will abolish the double-track system.

He said there should be a set time-frame for the cancelation so that Ghanaians can hold the party to its promise.



“Double track is an essential though transitional feature of the Free SHS, you toy with the idea that you’ll cancel but you don’t give a time frame. I think this government gave a time frame (5 years) to phase out double-track system. This was a pragmatic reaction to a herculean task. You cancel double track and you’ll kill that baby(Free SHS). The NDC should tell us when they will cancel the double-track system. What is the time frame, one, two, or three years? In fact, it is an unrealistic proposition, it ought not to be canvassed. If you put this in your manifesto and you proceed on that you’ll within a year collapse the system.”

