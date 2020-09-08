Politics

Give us 4 more years - Awutu Senya NPP

The NPP are campaigning for another term in office

The Idea of the NPP to be Meeting Press at the National level to elaborate their numerous Achievements have so far been brought down to the various Constituencies in the central region.

The Party in the Awutu Senya West Constituency set the pace by embarking on a Press Conference to make their Member of Parliament Hon Neenyi George Andah's Achievements known to the Constituents for them to consider given him another 4-year term to serve them.



The Press Conference saw the Party elaborating its Achievements in the area of Infrastructural Development, Health, Education, Social Intervention, Employment, Security etc.



This the Party's Communications Director in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Enock Krobo Adusei(Keston) addressing the Press, have appealed to the people of Awutu to consider given their MP, Hon Neenyi George Andah another 4 More Years to enable him to do more since everyone in the Constituency can attest to the fact that he has performed better than expected when voted him into power in 2016.



Speaking to Mireku Nyampong, he revealed developmental projects is everywhere in all Communities within the Constituency particularly, construction of a Landing Beach Site at Senya Beraku, Pavement of Awutu Beraku Durbur Ground, Free - Flow of Pipe Born -Water which serves over 20 communities, construction of school infrastructures, providing desktop computers to support ICT learning, providing furniture to various schools within the Constituency.

Communication Officer Enock Adusei further added, the Constituency with the help of their member of parliament Hon Nenyi Andah they have Cylinder manufacturing company under of 1 District 1 factory located at Awutu Chocho.



In terms of health, he said, the MP upgraded the Awutu Bawjiase health center to Polyclinic with fully equipped and a permanent Doctor, also added up health workers from 176-241 to the various health centers .



The NPP Communications Director, Enock Krobo Adusei(Keston) has however attributed that the party is going all out to face the NDC's Candidate, Madam Gizzella Tetteh and very optimistic of winning her on December 7 at all cost since she doesn't carry any wait compared to their Mp.

Source: Samuel Addo, Contributor

