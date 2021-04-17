Give us a place before you evacuate us - Traders

File Photo of a market

Traders at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region have pleaded with the authorities of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly to find a trading place for them before you evacuate them from the roadside.

The traders expressed worries about the unopened market stores at Abuakwa, a situation they say is making trading in the area very unbearable.



“We are forced to trade at the roadside because we can’t stay home idle and see our children and families go hungry”, some of them said.

They added that they know they have to pave way for the Tanoso-Abuakwa highway construction but they have been forced to trade at the roadside due to the lack of a place or storerooms.