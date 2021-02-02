Give us evidence that shows churches spread coronavirus – Pentecostal Council

Coronavirus active cases are rising in Ghana

The General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev Emmanuel Barigah says calls for the ban of church services in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 is misplaced.

Some Ghanaians have questioned why weddings and funerals have been banned but church activities allowed to go on when both activities take place in the church.



“We are not very clear in our minds because churches have not been banned but weddings have been banned. We intend to seek some clarification from the government. There’s no data to show that people come to church and contract the virus. If there’s one place people observe the protocols strictly, it’s the church,” he said in an interview.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his last COVID-19 address ordered a ban on funerals and weddings but left churches to operated.

“So, fellow Ghanaians, until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols.



“Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed,” the President said.



He added: “All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements”.