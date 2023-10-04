Giving back to society: Naomi Adjei Foundation donates to Chosen Rehab Organisation

Naomi Adjei with her team members at the Chosen Rehab

The Naomi Adjei Foundation headed by gospel musician Naomi Adjei has brightened the lives of orphaned children at the Chosen Rehab Organisation.

She did this by donating a variety of items as part of the foundation's corporate social responsibility on Saturday September 30, 2023.



The donation made was to cater for the welfare of the vulnerable children at the children's home.



Items donated include toiletries, soft drinks, shoes, socks and other items.



Presenting the items, Naomi Adjei urged the founder of the home to use the items for its intended purpose.



"God has laid it on my heart to help the needy in the society and so I gathered money during my single release event and decided to buy some items to help relieve them of their financial burden. The children are all royals in the Lord though they may be in need now and will need people to support the children so I've come to support them with what I was able to gather," she added.



She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to audience who gathered for her Foundation launch for contributing towards a worthy cause.

She also also appealed to churches, corporate organizations, and philanthropists to come to the aid of the children.











