Gizella cuts Andah to size to avenge sister Hanna Tetteh’s 2016 Awutu Senya West defeat

Deputy Minister for Communications George Andah has lost his Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat to Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Gizella is sister to Hannah Tetteh.



Hannah Tetteh was the MP for the area until she was unseated by George Andah in the 2016 polls.

According to the provisional results, Gizella Tetteh polled 32,708 while George Andah polled 29,832.



The results make Mr. Andah a one-time parliamentarian.