Glaucoma Patients Association of Ghana institutes awards for eyecare professionals

The Glaucoma Patients Association of Ghana (GpAG), has instituted an annual awards scheme for eyecare professionals who are effectively contributing to glaucoma research and awareness creation in Ghana.

The B.K Glymin Snr/Glaucoma Patients Association of Ghana Award, will comprise of a certificate and a cash prize, and supported by the B.K Glymin Snr family, who was the first President of the Association and a lawyer, who unfortunately became blind as a result of glaucoma.



Mr Kofi Abutiate, the President of the Glaucoma Patients Association of Ghana (GpAG), who announced this at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, said “we believe that this award, ably supported by his family will immortalize Mr B. K Glymin and keep on reminding all of us to get a check-up for glaucoma regularly,” he said.



He said the competition was opened to eyecare professionals, who were in good standing in their professional associations, and therefore invited ophthalmologists, optometrists and ophthalmic nurses in Ghana to put in their entries, which would be marked as “B K Glymin SNR/GpAG Glaucoma competition 2021,” and received through P.O Box CT 2584, Cantonments, Accra-Ghana or by email to gbedasante@hotmail.com, by the close of Friday, May 28, 2021.



He said a panel would then sit and decide on all entries and announce the winners on June 11, 2021.



Mr Abutiate said glaucoma remained the number one cause of irreversible blindness globally, and in Ghana, it was estimated to have affected over 700,000 people, while about 60,000 were already blind from the condition.

According to him Glaucoma was symptomless in the early stages and run through families, adding that if detected early, the loss of sight could be halted through a life-long treatment, but if not, the deterioration would continue resulting in total blindness.



He said the annual World Glaucoma Week, which was dedicated to awareness creation, and talks on the disease focused on the theme: “The World is Bright, Save your Sight,” for the 2021 celebrations.



Mr Abutiate said the Association continued to create the needed awareness and education among Ghanaians each year on the fact that Glaucoma was a silent blinding disease, which was inherited, and could only be detected through screening.



He said the Association was working closely with the ophthalmological Society of Ghana to promote the activities of the Glaucoma week, but unfortunately this year, the usual community eye screening sessions would be missing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.



He mentioned other activities for the week, as radio and television talk shows, and appealed for financial and material support from television and radio stations, banks, insurance companies, mobile telephone companies and individuals, to enable the Association to continue with its education and information to prevent the loss of sight through glaucoma.