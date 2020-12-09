Global Evangelical Church Moderator urges Ghanaians to accept election results

Logo of the Global Evangelical Church

Ghanaians have been advised to accept the results of the 2020 General Election, especially the presidential, in the interest of national peace and cohesion.

The Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, said irrespective of the party in power, God had good intentions towards the individual Ghanaian and the nation at large.



The Moderator was speaking to the Head Office Staff ahead of the official declaration of the winner of the 2020 Presidential Elections by the Electoral Commission.



He said all things work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose.



“Ghanaians, in general, love God. God will not give us what will not be in our interest. Let us, therefore, accept the results in good faith whether the one we voted for comes to power or not. The good thing is that God is on the throne and all things will work together for our good as a nation.”



The Moderator appealed to all, especially the youth, not to involve in acts of vandalism either because of the excitement of winning or in registering their displeasure at losing.



He noted that all such activities would only draw the nation’s developmental clock backwards.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to accept the EC’s verdict and to believe in God that there was something good in the elected government for them irrespective of the party that would be declared.



Rev. Raphael Mac Attih, the Synod Clerk of the Church, said Ghanaians must at all times acknowledge the sovereignty of God.



He said God was not under any obligation to answer prayers according to the will of men but the final decision rested on him. For this reason, all must accept his will for the nation.



The Synod Clerk appealed to all to remain calm and to exhibit a high sense of patriotism when the results are finally declared to preserve our national gains.



The leadership led the staff to pray for the peace of the nation and also for the progress of individuals and the nation under the incoming government.