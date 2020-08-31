Religion

Global Evangelical Church inducts new pastors

A total of 33 new pastors were inducted into the pastoral ministry of the church.

The Global Evangelical Church on Sunday inducted 33 new pastors into the pastoral ministry of the church at a short ceremony in Accra.

The new pastors comprise 32 men and a woman, who applied to join the church’s pastoral ministry and were trained at the Global Theological Seminary.



They were also accepted into their roles by the Synod Committee of the church, a representative council, which served as its decision-making body.



The Right Reverend Dr Setorwu. K. Ofori, the Moderator, advised the pastors to be diligent in their new roles and to put into good practise their pieces of training.



He said they should be a shining light unto others, saying, “You should draw others to the saving knowledge of your calling.

“The Global Evangelical Church is primarily committed to the worship of God, the preaching of the gospel of Jesus Christ as well as the provision of the spiritual, physical and social needs of society.



“This will be achieved by mobilizing and using all physical and spiritual resources at your disposal under the guidance and empowerment of the Holy Spirit”.



Pastor Mrs Love Akos Srebi, who spoke on behalf of her colleague new pastors, said it was a humbling and reflective moment for them to discharge their new roles and pledged to undertake it diligently.



She said they would be proactive to the spiritual, physical and emotional needs of their members, and would be committed to the worship of God, the preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and making of disciples.

