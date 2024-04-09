Global Fund halts shipments of crucial medical supplies to Ghana

File photo

The Global Fund has halted shipments of crucial medical supplies to Ghana, citing delays in clearing previous donations held up at the Tema Port.

Among the items affected are life-saving antiretroviral drugs crucial for HIV/AIDS patients.



Expressing deep concern, the Africa Center for Health Policy Research and Analysis (ACHPR&A) criticised the government's slow response in releasing these vital supplies.



The Executive Director of ACHPR&A, Dr. Thomas Anaba, did not mince words during an interview with Citi News, slamming the government's lackadaisical approach to clearing essential health commodities.



Dr. Anaba emphasised the urgency of the situation, noting the ineffectiveness of a recent visit by a delegation from the Global Fund, which failed to yield progress.



The delays have also raised alarms at the Ghana AIDS Commission and a coalition of Civil society organizations (CSOs) dedicated to HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

The CSOs have announced plans for a protest on April 17 to decry the prolonged detention of critical medical supplies.



"A 12-member delegation from the Global Fund paid a working visit to this country to follow up on the locked-up commodities. In spite of all their efforts, they did not make any headway, and the commodities still remain uncleared at the ports.



"They have, therefore, indicated that Ghana risks losing all Global Fund support if the government fails to act on the matter. To start with, they have already suspended all commodity shipments to the country until the ones at the ports are cleared. This development has dire consequences for the hundreds of thousands of our compatriots on free medications donated by the Global Fund," he explained.



