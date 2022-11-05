Global InfoAnalytics polls unscientific - NPP

Richard Ahiagbah

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has questioned the rationale for the Global InfoAnalytics polls that states most Ghanaians want President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step down for failing to manage the country’s economic situation.

According to the NPP, the polls are pointless and unscientific.



The party is further contesting the basis for the polls.



The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, contested the basis for the polls while speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, November 4, 2022.



He was categorical in saying that the polls have no basis to call on the president to step down.

Meanwhile, a snap opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that more than half of respondents are in favour of calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step down.



While 54 per cent were in support of the call, 40 per cent were against it, with the remaining six per cent saying they did not have any opinion on the subject matter.



On the call for the Economic Management Team led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be replaced following the economic crisis, 78 per cent of respondents supported the move while 18 per cent opposed it, as four per cent failed to express their opinion.



The poll also suggested that 12 per cent of respondents felt the economic recovery address by the President was inspiring. 25 per cent said it was uninspiring.

While 22 per cent said the speech addressed the major issues of the country, 38 thought it did not.



In addition, the poll sought the views of respondents on the recent speech by former President, John Dramani Mahama.



For the analysis, only 11 per cent said it was inspiring, nine per cent said it was uninspiring. 38 per cent said it addressed the major issues, whilst 11 per cent said it did not address the issues and six per cent did not have an opinion.



One question the poll posed was which of the speeches gave hope.

56 per cent said John Mahama’s speech gave more hope as compared to Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech.



16 per cent said Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech gave hope; 15 per cent said none inspired hope, while 11 per cent mentioned that both speeches gave hope.



On who respondents trust to better manage the crisis if elected, 43 per cent of respondents backed John Mahama, 17 per cent backed Alan Kyerematen, 14 per cent backed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, 8 per cent backed Kennedy Agyapong, 1 per cent backed Dr Kwabena Duffuor and 19 per cent preferred someone else.



Methodology and Approach

The sample size for the poll was 1407.



The sample size was allocated to all 16 regions based on a total number of voters in each of the regions as per the EC 2020 register, with an estimated voter population of 17 million.



Voters were interviewed randomly in all the regional capitals.



Interviews were conducted between October 31, 2022, and November 1, 2022