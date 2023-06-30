Global Peace Christian Centre launches 10th anniversary

Apostle Henry Ampomah-Boateng unveiling the church cloth

Source: Raymond Baxey, Contributor

The Global Peace Christian Centre (GPCC) at Ablor-Adjei in Accra launched its tenth anniversary last Sunday with a series of activities for the celebration.

The anniversary is being celebrated on the theme "2023, My Time of Visitation: Test me and see (Malachi 3:10–11)".



The church was founded in September 2013 after initially operating for 19 years in classrooms, under tents, and in the father's home of the Head Pastor, Apostle Henry Ampomah-Boateng, who began serving in God's vineyard in 1994.



A line-up of programmes for the celebration, which is scheduled to begin in September and end in October this year, includes evangelism, a medical outreach, a talk on stress management, and a film show titled "Miss Perfect".



The rest are an anointing service, a talk on mental health, a donation to the Pantang Hospital and an orphanage in Ga East, a marriage seminar, games, a cooking competition, and men’s week with a talk on times of refreshing for the men.



The anniversary celebration will be climaxed with a thanksgiving service and tenth-anniversary fundraising in aid of the construction of the multipurpose hall for the church.

During the launch, the church also unveiled its cloth as a prelude to commemorate its anniversary.



Unveiling the cloth, the Head Pastor, Apostle Henry Ampomah-Boateng, explained the uniqueness of the church logo in the cloth.



He said the white dove represents the Holy Spirit, the olive leaf symbolizes peace, and the globe with the world map is indicative of the world. “The map of Africa is at the front and more prominent because of its role in the world,” he added.



The Head Pastor explained that the dove with the olive leaf on the African continent indicates that the Holy Spirit brings peace to the world from Africa.



"Luke 1:37 tells us that there is nothing impossible for God. And so, basically, that is the meaning of the logo of the church, and we believe that with God all things are possible, and He brings peace to the world," Apostle Henry Ampomah-Boateng underscored.

The cloth, he said, had been moderately priced to enable everyone to possess it. "The price of the cloth is the cost at which it was produced", he noted.



Preaching the sermon, a Senior Pastor of the church, Rev. Samuel Wiafe, urged the congregation to remain steadfast with the Lord and to know that He makes things beautiful in His own time.



“God is going to restore your beauty from the ashes, and He will compensate you for your losses and sorrows. We must, however, have faith and persevere, for there is nothing God cannot do”, he stated.