Global citizen must possess in-depth understanding of issues - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang was Special Guest of Honor at the Cyprus International University

The 2020 Running mate of former President, John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is of the strong conviction that a global citizen must possess in-depth understanding of global issues such as Climate Change, Human Right violations, sources of injustice of penury, abuse of power, corruption and nepotism which deny the peace that citizens require to live in an equitable world.

She said the global citizen is better equipped with the knowledge and the wherewithal to navigate the complex nature of a rapidly changing and interconnected world today and must be culturally sensitive and ‘empathetic to appreciate the diversity of human experiences, different customs, beliefs and traditions’.



Prof. Naana Opoku- Agyemang made the assertion as Special Guest of Honor of the Cyprus International University, Greece, to deliver a lecture on ‘Future Global Citizen: Navigating a Changing World’.



The former Minister of Education and first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) disclosed that global citizens are open-minded, socially responsible and committed to impacting their local as well as global communities in constructive ways’.



‘They are fervid about issues such as social justice, sustainability and equity in all spheres of life ‘ she said endorsing study abroad and University exchange programmes in all its varied forms as effective modes for exposing students to other ways of seeing and appreciating the diverse world.

Naana commended the Cyprus International University for the honor done her by the invitation as guest of honour and especially, for ‘staying sharply focused on their vision of shaping individual minds to operate successfully on the fast growing and evolving world’



As part of her visit, she held meetings with members of the University Faculty, workers and students, the newly created Women’s Unit and the Ghanaian and African Student Associations.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has since returned home.