Global coronavirus upsurge-impact 10-million mask wearing campaign briskly progresses

Face mask is very important in fighting coronavirus

The Ghana Alumni of Paris Graduate School of Management (PGSM-Alumni), has briskly rolled-out a campaign dubbed: “Impact 10-Million Mask Wearing Awareness Campaign” to sensitise the public on the need to keep face masks on for safety.

The campaign aims at mobilising 10-million people across the country and the world to reach, touch and educate people globally to constantly wear face masks to curb the global COVID-19 infection rates.



The PGSM in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said globally as at 11:13 hours GMT, February 1, 2021, 103,592,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded, including 2,239,248 deaths.



In Ghana, as at February 1, 2021, at 11:13 hours, 67,010 Coronavirus cases and 416 deaths were recorded.



These statistics had to send some shivers down the spine of every patriotic citizen across the globe, it said.



Madam Sally Nyarko-Pong, a Seasoned Banker, and member of PGSM-Alumni, said the year 2020 had been dominated by the treachery and extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; hence it was no longer enough to think of safety and wellbeing just within the scope of one’s immediate surroundings and borders.



Hence, a collective and synergistic effort from all became the only way forward.

She said lives, businesses, dreams and aspirations were either destroyed or at best paused in 2020 to COVID-19.



But sadly, the story had not changed much as the narratives of 2020 still seemed to be the reality of 2021 so far.



“That needs to be changed and that can only happen when we all commit to doing the needful,” she said.



Madam Nyarko-Pong expressed gratitude to donors and potential ones in advance for helping them to execute their mandate.



“The pandemic isn’t over; keep the mask on to stay safe. Tell this to the next 10 people you see today, and you would have already started supporting this all-important awareness creation in full-swing,” she appealed.