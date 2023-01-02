Global resurgence of COVID: Ghana to review measures to ‘avert further outbreak’

Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service has announced plans to review existing measures against COVID-19 amid a surge in cases in parts of the world.

A December 1, 2023 statement from the GHS specifically mentioned a resurgence in China stating that, that coupled with Ghana's low vaccination rates makes it imperative to review existing measures.











President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lifted most of the restrictions in his last COVID address last year at a time reported cases were almost in single digits.



For Immediate Release

PRESS RELEASE



RE: GHANA’S RESPONSE TO CURRENT GLOBAL COVID-19 SITUATION



There has been a decline and sustained low levels of COVID-19 cases in Ghana over the past three (3) months. However, the change in the global situation particularly with reported increase in new cases in China and other countries as well as Ghana’s relatively low vaccine coverage poses a major threat of importation and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.



This situation calls for tightening and reviewing of existing measures to avert further outbreaks. Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders. We will shortly come out with our country specific measures to address the current threat of COVID-19 especially with respect to importation.



We want to use this opportunity to encourage all Ghanaians who have not availed themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination to do so. Those who have taken their first dose are to go for the second dose and those who have taken their second dose are also entreated to go for the booster. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection.

Thank you.



SIGNED



DIRECTOR GENERAL



GHANA HEALTH SERVICE



