Go after Kennedy Agyapong for Mahama arson before us – Ras Mubarak directs Police

Ras Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency

Kennedy Agyapong must be the first on the radar of the Ghana Police Service before minority Members of Parliament (MPs) whose only crime was embarking on a peaceful procession or a walk to the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC), Ras Mubarak has said.

He is of the view that threats by the maverick politician to cause arson is more grievous than what they are pursuing the minority MPs including himself for wondering why they are majoring in the minors and the vice versa.



“Kennedy Agypong who threatened to burn down the houses of John Dramani Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah and others is he not the kind of person they should be looking for? Because threatening to cause arson is a crime. It is not even a misdemeanour”, he disclosed on Kumasi-based Nhyira Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Comparing the utterances of the businessman to that of the actions of the NDC MPs, he argued that theirs could pass for a misdemeanour which implies a lesser crime because the police are determined to misinterpret it.



“What Kennedy Agyapong said is a high crime and not a misdemeanour and if the police are so idle and bored we can understand but if they want to work well, there are people they should be going after”, he stressed.

It would be recalled the lawmaker weeks ago threatened to burn down the former President’s house and burn him as well if any other market is razed down by the fire.



According to him, the former President is behind the fires recorded recently of various markets in the country.



To him, John Dramani Mahama has been gingered on to cause chaos by his Prophets who have declared him the winner of the elections and have told him that the results were rigged.



“Let’s blame fake Pastors who declare elections in Ghana. They say the election has already taken place in the spiritual realm and Mahama is a winner and because he is a fool, he took it hook line and sinker. The guy is an idiot, Mahama we want to tell you, you live at Chain homes. You cannot go and burn somebody’s 14 stores and go scot-free,” He threatened.