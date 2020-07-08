Regional News

Go and register without fear of intimidation - Accra Zabarma Chief

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, has urged all Zabarma people who are Ghanaian citizens and are 18 years and above with sound mind to go out in their numbers and register without fear of intimidation.

According to him, Ghana practices the rule of law with a high level of respect for democracy, to that Ghana has been recognised as a gateway of Africa's democracy; hence he is certain that Zabarma's who are Ghanaian citizens will be treated accordingly without any intimidation.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, who doubles as the President of Ghana Zabarma Association made the accession on his Facebook wall.



"I pray each one of us from the Zabarma tribe would go and register today. Don't go if you are below 18 years," he stated.

Umar Tanko noted that there are Zabarma people whose parents were born in Ghana whilst others were in Ghana before independent and had made a significant impact for Ghana to attain independence.



The Accra Zabarma Chief, further revealed that he was born by a Ghanaian woman with a Zabarma father who was a Ghanaian army officer.



He, therefore, appealed to the officials of the Electoral Commission at the various registration centres to take note and ensure that the Zabarma people who are citizens of Ghana and are qualified to register to do so without any intimidation.

