General News

Go and register without fear of intimidation - Accra Zabarma Chief Urges subjects

Citizen aged 18 years and above are eligible to register

The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, Alhaji Pro-Umar Abubakar Tanko, has urged all Zabarma people who are Ghanaian citizens and are 18 years and above with sound mind to go out in their numbers and register without fear of intimidation.

According to him, Ghana practices rule of law with high level of respect for democracy, to that end Ghana has been recognised as a gate way of Africa’s democracy; hence he is certain that Zabarmas who are Ghanaian citizens will be treated accordingly without any intimidation.



The Greater Accra Zabarma Chief, who doubles as the President of Ghana Zabarma Association made the assertion on his Facebook wall.



“I pray each one of us from the Zabarma Tribe would go and register today. Don’t go if you are below 18 year” he stated.

Sarki Pro-Umar Tanko noted that there are Zabarma people whose parents were born in Ghana whilst others were in Ghana before independent and had made significant impact for Ghana to attain Independent.



The Accra Zabarma Chief, further revealed that he was born by a Ghanaian woman with a Zabarma father who was Ghanaian Army Officer.



He therefore appealed to officials of the Electoral Commission at the various registration centres to take note and ensure that the Zabarma people who are citizens of Ghana and are qualified to register do so without any intimidation.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.