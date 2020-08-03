Diasporian News

Go out and register in the last days of registration - NPP SA Chairman

Voter registration underway

Mrs Charity Assan, the Chair of the South Africa branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over the weekend advised eligible voters who have still not registered do so so, as the Electoral Commission (EC) begins the final phase of the Voters Registration Exercise from Saturday, August 1 to Thursday, August 6, 2020.

In an interview with the Nana Boateng, a freelance journalist, Mrs Assan, an astute politician, and a founding member of the NPP in South Africa, emphasized voting was a basic human right, and that all eligible voters ought to register in order not to be denied such right in the December 7, General election.



She indicated that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government had brought the nation on the right path of economic growth, prosperity and development, saying Ghanaians could only be “active citizens and not spectators” in the nation’s development process if they exercise their voting right.



“We should be citizens and not spectators by registering in the voters register to enable us all to exercise our civic and constitutional rights as Ghanaians in Election 2020. This is the surest way we can vote and maintain President Akufo-Addo in government to facilitate rapid socio-economic growth and development”, Mrs Assan added.

She observed the government has for the past three and half years advanced the nations’ economic fortunes, and that President Akufo-Addo required absolute support from Ghanaians to enable his government to successfully implement her social and poverty interventions programmes to better the lots of the people.



Mrs Assan commended the EC for the registration exercise so far, and therefore called on supporters of the various political parties to eschew violence, and support the commission to generate a credible voter’s register that would subsequently facilitate credible Election 2020.

Source: Nana Boateng, Contributor

