Go to Niger alone, leave our soldiers out of it - Anyidoho calls Nitiwul 'a joker'

Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, former presidential spokesperson has strongly rejected talk of Ghana contributing troops to a regional force that is being readied for deployment to Niger.

The regional bloc, ECOWAS, announced as part of efforts to overturn the July 26 coup in Niger that its standby army was ready to de deployed to face the junta in Niamey.



Last week, army chiefs from across the regio met in Accra and resolved that they were ready to act once they get the greenlight from heads of state.



Reacting to the development including comments Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul made at the opening of the meeting of army chiefs, Anyidoho insisted that the minister was ignorant with his pro-war stance and statements.



"As far as I am personally concerned, Dominic Nitiwul was joking when he allowed Ghana to host the meeting of ECOWAS CDS’, & his comments about sending forces to Niger. I ask; which soldiers will he send to Niger? He is a joker with no deep knowledge of what he is talking about.



"I am prepared to debate Dominic Nitiwul on why he believes Ghanaian soldiers will go to Niger and die for him to be happy. Torfiakwa!!!" Anyidoho blasted on Twitter.

"Nitiwul cannot hide behind his ministerial portfolio and commit Ghanaian soldiers to war. If Nitiwul wants to go to war in Niger, let him go alone and leave our soldiers out of it.



"How many of Nitiwul’s constituents and family members are prepared to go to Niger and die because they are soldiers? Nitiwul is a joker!" he added in follow-up tweets.



What Nitiwul said:



Nitiwul at the opening of a two-day extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff on the deployment of the standby force to Niger said:



“Your presence here alone gives a powerful message to the world – that you are united in carrying out the directives of the Heads of States and Governments of ECOWAS, and after today and tomorrow meetings you will put in place a plan to activate the standby force that will restore democracy in Niger.”

He warned that if Presidential Guards can take hostage of their President, then nobody in West Africa was safe, “that is why I urged you to continue to be loyal to your Heads of States. I urge you to continue to be loyal to ECOWAS and to its directives,” he urged.



The meeting was held on 17th August, 2023.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



