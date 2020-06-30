General News

Go to the embassy and we will open the border for you – Dep Minister of Defense

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North Constituency and Deputy Minister of Defense, Derrick Oduro has indicated that the borders of Ghana will remain closed and will only be opened under diplomatic conditions.

Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben with host, Afrifa-Mensah, the MP indicated that the border has been closed and until it is opened, no one will be allowed to enter the country.



But he, however, mentioned that “If you have any good reason to come to Ghana, you have to apply just like everyone through diplomatic channels. If you want to come to Ghana, go to the embassy we will open up the border for you.”



The Deputy Minister, citing the repatriation efforts made by some European countries as an example indicated that in the same vein Ghanaians can be brought back into the country through appropriate means.



He cautioned Ghanaians desperately wanting to return to the country after the border closure not to use any dubious means to enter the country.

“Until we open the border, nobody can enter and that is why the soldiers have been deployed. If you want to enter the country through bad means, then don’t come. We have given them orders not to allow anyone to cross in or out of our borders.”



Debunking rumours about the recent deployment of additional security forces to the Volta Region being an intimidation tactic, the MP clarified that the deployment exercise had been in effect ever since the president gave the directive for borders to be closed as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.



He reiterated, “We have not deployed anyone to check voters ID. If we need them to do that, the orders will come. But at the moment, the security personnel dispatched to the border towns are meant to secure them.”



Although the President is yet to open the country’s borders, he has made it possible for Ghanaians stuck in foreign countries to come to the country through special evacuation exercises.

