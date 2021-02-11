Go with Bawumia in 2024 to diffuse ‘Akanfour’ tag – CVM founder to NPP

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Razak Kojo Opoku, the leader of the Concerned Voters Movement has emphasized the need for the New Patriotic Party to unhook itself from the tag of being an ‘Akanfour’ party by allowing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party in 2024.

The battle for who represents the ruling party in 2020 elections is heating up with Alan Kyerematen and Bawumia believed to be the frontrunners.



Speculations indicate that the Trade Minister who lost to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2008 primaries will contest for the slot again when the opportunity avails.



Bawumia, on the other hand, has seen his stock rise in the last few years and now being mentioned as the ideal successor to Nana Akufo-Addo.



It is believed that the impressive performance of the NPP in the six northern regions in the 2020 elections is due to the political shrewdness of Dr Bawumia.



Below is the full speech



Razak Kojo Opoku writes: “Akanfour party” tag ; perception in politics hurts

Perception in our body politics is a very crucial element. In fact, at certain levels perception is considered to be reality depending on how it is handled. The general perception of our party - the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and government - is that we have always performed exceptionally excellent in terms of good governance of this country. Truly speaking, the bedrock of this country’s economy is established by the successive NPP government.



However, there is a tag we have battled for seven decades. This tag is still with us as a party and deepening the perception among the populace. The tag is “Akanfour party”. Basically, this refers to the dominance of Akans in the NPP for ages.



It could be just a perception but our political opponents have really benefited from it over the years. This tag by all standards has impacted negatively on electoral performance in certain areas in the country during elections. The figures and evidence are there to show.



To reverse this trend, and for the future survival, growth and total national acceptance of our party, let's use the moment of 2024 to break away from the over 74-year-old tag of “Akanfour party.”



We cannot continue to suffer sins of the forefathers of our tradition. It is time to change the narrative and give the opportunity to a competent non-Akan to lead the party ahead of the 2024 Presidential election. As it stands now, the only competent non-Akan Presidential material for the party is Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB).

It is believed that the election of Dr. Bawumia as 2024 flagbearer could help to diffuse the public ridicule of Akan tag. It is also believed that Dr. Bawumia seriously deserves to be the party's Catholic choice for 2024.



Since the formation of the tradition, it has always been an Akan leadership, J. B. Danquah, Busia, Victor Owusu, Adu Boahen, John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Akufo-Addo. It is time for non-Akan to lead.



It would not be out of place to see Dr. Bawumia leading the NPP in 2024. He has been faithful, loyal, committed and has never resigned from the party ever since he joined NPP.



Respectfully, the Akan Presidential hopefuls should discontinue their personal interest, and consider the collective interest and future survival of NPP. The Akans should rally behind our intelligent Northern brother - Dr. Bawumia for Presidency in 2024 for the purpose of national acceptance, and breaking the curse of 8 years cycle and Akan tag.