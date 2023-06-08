'Go with the power of God if He showed you Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons' – Opambour tells Agyinasare

The Founder and Leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has urged Archbishop Charles Agyinasare to honor the invitation by the chiefs of Nogokpo if it was God who revealed to him that the town is possessed by demons.

"If it was revealed to you by God, then go to the town with the power of God. I have nothing to say if you are telling me he believes God was the one who revealed that to him. Because if God revealed to you and His power is with you, no power can overcome you when you go there. The power of God must manifest. If God is with you, nobody can hurt you," Opambour stated during his televised preaching shared by Oman Channel on YouTube.



The Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has come under heavy criticism following his sermon to his congregation on May 24, 2023.



During the third day of the Supernatural Summit held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, the Archbishop preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces, citing several examples to support his teaching.



In the course of his preaching, Agyinasare recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

"During this crusade in Aflao... we slept at Agbozume, that was where our hotel was, and you have to go through Nogokpo. And Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region. We have only not said it, but the second night I made Bishop Yaw Adu talk about witchcraft and we disgraced the witches and wizards. When we were driving from Aflao to Agbozume, immediately we got to Nogokpo, Bishop Yaw Adu's four-wheel drive, the tire came out from under the car," he recounted.



Following his comment, traditional leaders in Nogokpo, on Friday, June 2, 2023, issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Christian leader.



They demanded that the respected clergyman personally meets with them for a peace talk regarding derogatory statements he made about Nogokpo being the "demonic headquarters of the Volta Region."



The chiefs expressed their disappointment and called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Agyinasare's remarks.

The chiefs clarified that Agyinasare's comments imply that Nogokpo is a hub for wicked and evil individuals in the Volta Region.













