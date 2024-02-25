GoFundMe for Ghanaian father of four killed in Canada hits over US$21K

The late Adu Boakye

Friends of a Ghanaian immigrant who was killed in an indiscriminate shooting in the North York area of Toronto, the biggest city in Canada, are raising funds to support his family back home.

Adu Boakye died upon arrival at a hospital on February 17 after he was shot by a gunman at a bus stop.



One of Boakye’s friends, Richardson Adorsu, created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral and for his family back in Ghana.



At the time of filing this report, over 490 donors had contributed over 28,598 Canadian dollars out of the 40,000 CAD target. The amount comes up to over US$21,000.



The introduction to the fundraiser gave new details about the death including that he was going to remit money to Ghana when he was shot and the number of shots that hit him.



The vigil for Boakye was held at a bus shelter across from the Driftwood Community Centre on Saturday, February 24. It had the Toronto Mayor in attendance.

Read the full details below:



As a community we are raising funds to support a family who has lost their father, their husband, their son, a brother and friend.



Adu Boakye came to Canada seeking a better life for himself and family. Adu was shot while standing at the bus stop at Jane and Driftwood while waiting for the bus to go and send money to his wife back home in Ghana.



A gunman walked up to him and shot him 2 times in his stomach and as he tried to run he fell and he was again shot in his face.



Adu was the primary provider for his family with 4 children and also his elderly parents. This devastating situation is a big loss for a family who is so far and cannot be here to see Adu for the last time.

We are pleading with the community at large to help raise funds to help the family with funeral cost and also for his wife and children to be able to see him one last time. We thank you in advance for your thoughtful support.



SARA



