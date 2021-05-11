Goaso: Gold merchant robbed, police station attacked leaving 4 injured

File photo

A gold merchant has been robbed at Nkaseim close to Goaso in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The gun-wielding robbers numbering six according to police in the area, also attacked the police station and left four persons including a mentally deranged person with various degrees of injuries.



According to an eyewitness, the robbers were six but two of them wearing smocks and armed with AK 47 rifles while the others were in ordinary clothes.



According to him, the two wearing smocks started shooting indiscriminately at the gold shop, the police station and the roundabout near the police station.



As a result, two persons identified as Simon Nuamah aged 25 and Amo aged 40 a mentally deranged man sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to Goaso Government Hospital

Two others Derrick Appau age 27 a gold merchant got injured as result of the struggle he had with the robbers.



It was gathered that one Akua Sonah age 39 was knocked down by a hit and run driver during the robbery attack. The two were rushed to St. Elisabeth Hospital at Hwidiem



Meanwhile, the Gold Merchant Derrick Appua revealed he was robbed GHC25,000.00 while police retrieved about Twenty-One (21) AK 47 empty shells from the scene.