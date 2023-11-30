Goaso Manhene gifts contestants, coaches of Ahafoman SHS one plot of land each for winning 2023 STEMNNOVATION competition

Goaso Manhene, Nana Akwasi Bosomprah

Goaso Manhene, Nana Akwasi Bosomprah, has welcomed and congratulated representatives and teachers of Ahafoman Senior High School for emerging victorious in the 2023 STEMNNOVATION.

He commended them for honouring their school and their community.



The team were in his palace upon an invitation from the chief where he acknowledged their outstanding achievement.



The Ahafoman Senior High School at Goaso in the Ahafo Region emerged as the winner of the 2023 STEMNNOVATION competition.



Ahafoman SHS won the second edition of the competition by pitching a two-in-one generator prototype and incubator, defeating 24 other senior high and technical institutions with 164 points in a tiebreaker with Wesley Grammar School of Accra.



The solar-powered generator generates electricity, incubates eggs, and cleanly prepares food.

The school was rewarded with GH¢50,000, a week’s paid trip to Japan for the three students and their coaches, a four-year scholarship to any tertiary institution in the country for the three-member team, a desktop computer, a printer, a trophy, and certificates for the participants, among other souvenirs.



The three female contestants who represented Ahafoman SHS, a mixed school, were also presented with the “Girls Team Award” of GH¢5,000, while their coaches were presented with mobile phones.



The Ahafoman girls were also adjudged the best r use of electricity, while Wesley Grammar was adjudged the best in urban gardening.



The traditional ruler, who was overjoyed, praised the representatives’ performance as outstanding.



He said that their success indicated that with the correct commitment, devotion, and resources, we can train excellent and brilliant young people to create or build solutions that will help the country flourish.

In thanks, he has agreed to give the champions and their professors one plot apiece.



Furthermore, Nana Akwasi Bosomprah has called on the education minister to assist in building houses on the allocated plots for the three girls.



According to him, the teachers are workers who can use part of their monthly salaries to construct buildings on the land he has given them.



But the students would need assistance, and for that reason, he appealed to the Education Ministry to offer assistance so the students would be able to construct a building on the land, adding that even if it is an angle room, it would be appreciated.