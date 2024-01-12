Goasohene, Berekumhemaa, Fiaprehene, others gather as Offinsohene swears oath of allegiance to Asantehene

Offinsomanhene Nana Dwamena Akenten II (with the sword) swearing an oath before the Otumfuo

The newly installed paramount chief of the Offinso Traditional Area (Offinsomanhene), Nana Dwamena Akenten II, swore an oath of allegiance to Sikadwa (the Golden Stool), Asantehene and Asanteman Council on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi.

The Offinsomanhene's oath to the overload of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, signifies the Asantehene’s authority over him and the Offinso Traditional Area.



Present at the event were other top paramount chiefs of Asanteman including Sampamanhene, Nana Samgba Gyafla II ; Seikwamanhene, Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II Fiaprahene; Tuabodommanhene, Nana Agyei Kooko Beyeeman; Berekummanhemaa, Nana Akosua Ameyaahene and Goasomanhene, Nana Akwasi Bosomprah.



Nana Dwamena Akenten II before swearing the oath to the Otumfuo was carried in a palanquin through the principal streets of Manhyia, according to the The Asante Nation on X.



The filling of the Offinso Stool dominated the media space in Ghana after the Asantehene turned down a request from Offinsohemaa Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. K. K. Sarpong, the former chief executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), as her choice to ascend the stool.



After several months of back and forth, the traditional leaders nominated, Nana Amoako Poku, a 68-year-old royal of the Offinso Ahyirem Royal Family, as the Offinsomanhene which was accepted by the Asantehene, after the refusal of Offinsohemaa to do so.

The Offinsohemaa herself has now been removed by the Asantehene.



View the pictures from the Manyhia Palace when the new Offinsomanhene went to swear his oath of allegiance to the Asantehene:























