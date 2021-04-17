Goat thief nearly lynched at Atoma

28-year-old Isaac Ampeh was grabbed with over 25 goats and sheep

A 28-year-old mason, Isaac Ampeh missed death by a whisker as he was nearly lynched at Atoma near Jeikrodua in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region for allegedly stealing over 25 goats and sheep.

The suspect is alleged to have traveled all the way from Gbawe in the Greater Accra Region to steal the animals.



He was arrested by some angry residents who wanted to kill him but was saved by others.

The suspect has been sent to the Jeikrodua Hospital where he’s receiving treatment.



The police have since commenced investigations into the matter.