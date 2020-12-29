God answers prayers of people who forgive - Joseph Billa

Joseph Billa, prophet

Source: Samuel Akapule, Contributor

The Prophetic man of God of the Amazing Power Church International in the Upper East Region, Joseph Billa, has stated that God answers the prayers of people who forgive one another.

The Prophetic man of God who made the revelation at the last Sunday Church Service of the year 2020, urged Christians and Ghanaians, in general, to forgive one another before the crossover of 2021.



“If you want to receive wonders and signs from God, you must learn how to forgive one another. People who prosper in life are those who forgive," he emphasized.



Prophet Billa stressed that human beings are the image of God and entreated Christians and Ghanaians to use God’s wisdom and dialogue to resolve their differences instead of beating the war drums.



He also used the occasion to call on the leadership of the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress to embrace peace for the sake of the nation and to employ God’s wisdom and dialogue to resolve their differences instead of engaging in war and violence.



Buttressing his sermon, the Prophetic man of God quoted a lot of Scriptures from the Bible including Mathew chapter 6: 15 and stressed that ‘’ When you choose to not forgive, your relationship with Jesus stops, and you as a person can't grow. There is no fruit-bearing when you live in unforgiveness; just wilderness overflowing to its slow miserable death.

“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly. Father will also forgive you. But if you don't forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses," Prophet Billa quotes from Matthew chapter 6:15.



In another development, the Man of God admonished Christians and Ghanaians in general to cultivate and master the attitude of thanksgiving.



He stated that apart from thanksgiving opening more doors from God to people, it is also the bedrock for growing relationships and creating more opportunities for those who practice it.



He cited instances where many people who received support from others do not acknowledge those who gave them the assistance and noted that when such a thing happens, the person who gave the support would not give the support again should there be other opportunities.

