God builds his own house; he only uses people to do it - Dr. Bawumia on rebuilding Kumasi Central Mosque

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is known for his selfless, philanthropic works, but he is also known as one who believes in keeping many of such interventions on a low profile.

After completing a magnificent reconstruction of the Kumasi Central Mosque, one would have expected Dr. Bawumia to wax lyrical about it and boast about such a historic accomplishment at the commissioning of the facility on Friday.



Rather, it was others, including the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who eulogised the Vice President for what he's done for Kumasi.



When it got to Dr. Bawumia's turn to speak, he was clearly overwhelmed by the commendations he had received, especially from the Kumasi Central Mosque Committee and the Asantehene.



The vice president credited God for giving him the well to undertake the magnificent project but insisted his intervention was the will of God.

"I am really grateful to the Almighty Allah for giving me the vision, guidance and commitment to be able to undertake this massive project. I was touched by the Almighty Allah when I visited the mosque in 2020 and realised that it needed urgent attention," Dr. Bawumia said.



"As for mosques, God builds his own house. He only uses people to do it," the Vice President added.







The Kumasi Central Mosque is one of the oldest mosques in the country. The mosque used to hold 3000 people, but it has now been rebuilt and transformed into a 7000 capacity with other attached facilities such as a 500-capacity conference room, an expanded ablution area, offices for Imams and Zongo Chiefs as well as a two-bedroom apartment for guests.