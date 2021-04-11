God chose me to be Speaker for all Ghanaians – Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament says his speakership was divinely inspired.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service held in his hometown of Sombo in the Upper West Region, Bagbin indicated that the events leading to his election give him the indication that God had a hand in his election.



Bagbin believes he was handpicked by God to act as a unifier for the Parliamentarians and the general public.



“I am chosen as a Speaker…to look at all Ghanaians, not some, not party, not tribe, not Region but our motherland Ghana,” Bagbin said.



“I am persuaded that God has a design not just for me, but for the people of this country, the events of the recent election and its outcome gives me that indication.”



Speaking at the same ceremony, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu affirmed the statement by Bagbin.

Haruna revealed that he was impressed by some MPs and leaders of the National Democratic Congress but he was of the view that another person had been destined for the position.



Haruna expressed confidence in ‘firm and fair’ Bagbin to lead the house successfully.



“I knew in my heart, God will have a favour on someone amongst us. Therefore, in a subsequent meeting of the Minority Caucus, I had questioned Mahama Ayariga and my colleagues that I was not too sure whether they had the mandate or my authority to proceed further with their good intentions.”



“Then in a meeting with the NDC highest leadership somewhere in the offices of former President Mahama, I said to the group that my candidate for Speaker was amongst us and pointed to Alban Bagbin.



“Aseidu Nketia before I would finish my sentence held the hand of Mr Bagbin strongly and said it should be Bagbin,” he stated.