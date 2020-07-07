General News

God chose you for the job – Duffuor to Jane Naana

Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has praised the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the NDC in the December 2020 polls.

The former Governor of the Central Bank who was highly tipped for the position took to Facebook to commend the choice of former President John Mahama.



“At a time our country needs leadership with conscience, truth and empathy, God has raised you, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to go occupy the office of the Vice President, in the next NDC government, come January 2021.



“Your preferment is the first of its kind and brings emancipation to our long-suffering women, gives inspiration to our daughters and brings hope to victims of oppression in this country. May my God be your guide, as I continue to pray for you,” he wrote.

Mr Mahama on Monday, July 6 announced the academician as his running mate for the December polls.



This is the first time in the history of Ghana that one of the two major political parties has selected a female as running mate.

