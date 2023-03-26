0
God demands your total submission - Ps Solomon Dapaah to youth

Kwapra Youth Some youth from the Kwapra branch

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Department of Youth Ministry, Kwapra branch, under the auspices of the Breman Kwantwima District in the Mid-Central Ghana Conference of the Nothern Union Mission of Ghana, has climaxed a week-long prayer conference under the theme “Love Is a Verb”.

The leading crusader and senior servant of the church, Pastor Solomon Dapaah quoting from the third book written by the Apostle Paul 8:9, says love is sacrifice and demands total submission of oneself to achieve that.

He entreats the youth to nurture the habit of loving each other as Christ did, and learn to forgive, and be grateful in all circumstances.

According to him, love is sacrifice and that requires trust, obedience, sharing, worship, and waiting upon the lord.

“The Lord demands your total commitment in all spheres, total submission, and the willingness to use your talents to serve God.

He cautioned against antisocial vices, grisliness, malevolence, and an unscrupulous attitude among the youth.

“Commit your ways to the Lord, trust and obey, wait and he shall give you the desires of your heart.

He called on the youth to have a rebirth with Christ and experience His agape love.

The conference ended with the baptism of converted individuals.

