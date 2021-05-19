God gave Akufo-Addo to Ghana in hard times for a reason - Kofi Ofosu

Accra Digital Center’s CEO, Kofi Nkansah Ofosu with President Akufo-Addo

Accra Digital Center’s Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Kofi Nkansah Ofosu is of the view God gave Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Ghana in what he described as difficult times for a reason.

According to him, God knew that if any other leader was in charge at this moment, Ghana would have crushed hence the decision to give Ghana to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He believes that the President has the acumen to lift Ghana from the trenches it has been pushed into by COVID-19 to a better path.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah expressed this opinion in a post he shared on Facebook.

He said, “God gave you to Ghana during the most challenging times of the World because you are capable. As the Captain of the Ship, we believe in your Navigational skills to chart a course in the midst of the current storms to send us to a good destination by the end of your tenure. The Lord is with you, Mr President”.



