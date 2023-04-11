God has blessed me, I have occupied every possible office in Ghana - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has counted the blessings of God in his life relating it to his political journey from an assembly man to occupying the office of president.

Speaking as an invited guest at an Easter Sunday service of the Holy Hill Faith Cathedral in Accra, Mahama used his political journey as an example of how a politician journeys through life with the risk of trappings of power.



“God has blessed me, He has guided my steps. Any possible office in the politics of this country, I have occupied. I have been a deputy minister, I have been a minister, I have been a Member of Parliament for three terms, I have been a vice president.



“And ultimately I have been the president of the republic of Ghana,” he added before stressing home how the trappings of office confers a sense of immortality on politicians.



“What it does is that it gives you a sense of immortality. If you are used to the trappings of office, you will think that you will never step out of that office.



“And so, for me; what I say to Christian politicians is let’s take Christ-like features into the work we do as politicians,” he is heard saying in a video shared on his Facebook timeline.



John Mahama, a political thoroughbred

Mahama’s political roots date as far back to the days of Ghana’s independence when his father served in the Nkrumah government.



He is reputed to be one of the most thoroughbred politicians of the Fourth Republic having served from the local level (Assembly) through to becoming a Member of Parliament for Bole Bamboi on the ticket of the NDC.



Mahama held deputy minister and ministerial portfolios under the Rawlings government before rising to become vice president under John Mills and president when he took over from Mills then won his first full term in 2012.



He is widely expected to be elected NDC flagbearer in a race against three other contenders ahead of the 2024 polls as he seeks a final term in office on the back of two straight defeats to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.







