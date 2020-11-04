God has decided, Donald Trump is winning the US elections – Owusu Bempah

Some last-minute changes in the spiritual realm have swung the United States of American elections in favor of Donald Trump, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has prophesied.

In what can be described as conflicting prophecies on the US elections, Owusu Bempah who on September 17 predicted victory for Democrat candidate, Joe Biden, having previously called a win for Trump has made another u-turn on his prophecy.



These ‘conflicting’ prophecies, as explained by Owusu Bempah are due to how things operate in the spiritual realm.



At the time of making the September 17 prophecy, Owusu Bempah said that two (Heaven and the Watchers) of the three layers of decision making in the spiritual realm had recommended to God to make Trump lose the elections.



God, who is not a fan of Joe Biden and what the Democrats party stand for, decided not to sanction the recommendations and waited for Trump to have a change of heart.



According to Owusu Bempah, Trump indeed turned away from his bad deeds and backed by prayers from himself, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Paula Whyte, God has rejected the recommendations by Heaven and the Watchers and decided to give Trump another four years.



“God follows elections and particularly, the US, He is very interested. Trump fulfilled a prophecy so God is very pleased with him. Archbishop Duncan Williams informed Paula Whyte about my prophecy and she also told Donald Trump. So they acted on it and even called me to pray for Trump. We gave him some spiritual directives and he followed them”.

“What he lost in the spiritual realm has been returned to him and if God permits, he will win the US elections. We will keep praying for him. A win for Trump will be good for the Christian faith and he will help expand the faith”.



Speaking on people who do not believe in his prophecies, Owusu Bempah referred them to his past prophecies and said that all his prophecies always come true.



“If someone doubts my prophecy, then he or she hasn’t followed my prophecies. I said on Metro TV in 2016 that Trump was going to win and he won. I made prophecies about Congo elections and it came to pass”, he said.



Meanwhile, voting in the US is done and counting is ongoing. Experts predict that it will take three days for the winner to emerge.



Watch the interview below that was conducted few days before the elections:



