Politics

God has hardened Mahama’s heart like Pharaoh's – Charles Owusu preaches

Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

It's been days since the Akyem Mafia and sakawa boys debate started.

There have been calls for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to apologize for validating the post by MP, Isaach Adongo which has been described by many as ethnocentric.



However, Head of Monitoring at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu who feels Mr Mahama should have apologised immediately the criticisms started, has asked Ghanaians to understand the former President because God has hardened his heart as he did to Pharoah.



He said, "I thought if you do something and a lot of people are speaking against it; you apologize or explain yourself but I'm not surprised; a similar thing happened in the Bible. With all the miraculous works God performed, you would expect that Pharaoh would have a change of heart but it didn't happen."

"God hardened his heart and so Ghanaians should understand and be patient with Mahama. Because God wanted to shame Pharaoh and bring glory to His name he hardened his heart...You've been a president in this country..." he said on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.