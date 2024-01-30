God has ordained Mahama’s return to rescue Ghana from an abyss – Opambour

John Dramani Mahama

Pastor Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, alias Opambuor, has stated that the return of former president John Dramani Mahama to the presidency is imminent, according to the divine order of things.

He said during a session attended by the former president and an entourage last week that among others, Mahama’s coming is to rescue Ghana from its current state of difficulty.



“God has ordained his return, to rescue Ghana from the abyss, from the suffering and stress. God asked him to return to deliver Ghana. I am fearless saying Mahama is coming back and I am proclaiming same publicly, I could have told it to my wife privately.



“I said it on public radio because it was godsent and no one can change that…. He is the incoming president, no need to be misled by money,” he cautionend party members tasked with protecting the National Democratic Congress (NDC) interest during the 2024 polls.



He further stated that the NDC will need to be alert and work hard to avert the will of God being thwarted through rigging.



“Let everyone be vigilant, dedicated and courageous and put in hard work to let the Lord’s view manifest because whatever it is, the Mahama presidency is unstoppable,” he added.

Mahama visited Opambuor before starting a three-day tour of the Ashanti Region where he held a massive walk on the 24-hour economy policy he has floated. He also met with a number of stakeholders and traditional leaders during his tour.



About the 2024 presidential race:



The 2024 presidential race will be Mahama's fourth straight jab at the seat.



Mahama's loss in 2016 against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ended with his concession of defeat and even though he contested the 2020 loss in court, the party relied on multiple results by the Electoral Commission and did not file any base documents (pink sheets).



In the 2024 vote, he will come up against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other candidates in the race to succeed Akufo-Addo.





SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



