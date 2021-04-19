God punish anyone who uses my name to scam people – Ex-Gender Minister invokes God’s wrath

Rachel Appoh, former deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Rachel Appoh, a former deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has cautioned the public to be wary of the activities of some fraudsters who are using her name to dupe people.

Rachel Appoh, in an Okay FM interview stated that, she has learnt of the activities of some unknown persons who are fleecing people with her identity on social media.



Rachel Appoh angrily invoked the wrath of God on anyone who is engaged in such acts.



She assured the public that she will never trade her hard-earned reputation and achievement to defraud anyone.

"I have seen a number of accounts with my name on social media. I want to your platform to advice the public to be careful and not engage anyone in my name. I have not asked anyone to solicit money or do anything for me on social media. There are a number of accounts and I want the pubic to be careful,” she said.



“Thunder strike whoever uses my picture to dupe innocent souls. God punish you people, Any business transaction with this scammer is at your own risk. Stay away,” she added.