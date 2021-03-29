God’s wisdom will guide you – Adutwum to Akufo-Addo

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has wished good health for his boss President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his 77th birthday on Monday, March 29
The Bosomtwe lawmaker prayed for God’s wisdom for the President as he leads the nation for the next four years.
In a tweet, he said “Happy Birthday H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. May the Good Lord continue to guide you as you lead this nation.”
Second Lady Samira Bawumia also eulogized Akufo-Addo.
In a tweet, Mrs. Bawumia said “Today, we celebrate a man of bold vision, integrity, and a passion to serve our dear nation. Happy birthday Mr. President! @NAkufoAddo
Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for his part asked his boss to keep soldiering on sir.”
In a tweet, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said “#NanaAt77 Happy Bday Boss.
“What we learn at your feet daily is beyond what we could have been taught in any classroom.
“Keep soldiering on sir.”
