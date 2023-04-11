21
'God speaks to me and he says this is our time' - Mahama to NDC supporters

Former president and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged members of the party to remain focused and believe in God for a promised victory come 2024.

He said this while meeting with delegates in Akropong as part of his campaign tour in the region to seek re-election as the flagbearer of the party.

According to him, God has given the NDC victory in the 2024 elections and no group of persons can overturn the will of God for his people.

“Don’t listen to what those people are saying because it is the will of God. I am a Christian and I have faith in God. God speaks to me. He says NDC, this is our time. He has given us victory in the 2024 elections already.” he said.

When God decides, he continued, “no amount of recklessness can stop it. So, let’s continue to pray and believe in God that what He has planned for us will come to pass.”

The former president is on a three-day campaign tour in the eastern region to meet delegates ahead of the party’s primaries on May 13 to hopefully become the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
