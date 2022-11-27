32
‘God will cater for us’: Watch Hopeson Adorye announce his dismissal from National Security post

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopeson Adorye, a one-time parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced on live radio this week that he had been fired from his government job.

He said during a discussion on Oman FM’s Boiling Point programme, on which he is a regular guest; that he had been fired purposefully because of his support for Alan Kyerematen.

Adorye is a vocal supporter of the Trade and Industry Minister in respect of the minister’s rumoured bid to led the NPP as flagbearer when elections take place next year.

“God will cater for us, we will eat, uncle (referring to the show host), God has got us. How we toiled in opposition for Akufo-Addo to come to power, we will do same for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to come.

“I’m not a zombie, uncle, I was told that my support is not towards a particular camp so I should be dismissed, I have been dismissed. ‘Your appointment has been terminated with immediate effect.’ That is why I am stressing that God will cater for us, we will never die,” he stressed.

He is, however, clear that the order to dismiss him had nothing to do with his boss, Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security.

“I have left it all to God, we won’t sleep hungry. I know it is not my minister who will do this, Kan-Dapaah will not do this. But from what I am hearing, I pity those who issued the instruction,” he stressed.

Watch Hopeson’s submission below:

