God will judge you – Efia Odo to ‘cold-hearted’ Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Actress Efia Odo has in a tweet charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country while describing the first gentleman of the land as incompetent and cold-hearted.

Her social media post, Tuesday, had scanty words but the actress who was once a member of the Fix The Country movement has had her comment trigger reactions from other tweeps.



The showbiz personality was among the people who were arrested on June 25, 2022, by the police for demonstrating in front of Law Court complex in Accra as the court was hearing the case as regards whether the ‘non-partisan and non-political civic movement by Ghanaian youths for Ghana’ should be allowed to stage a street protest or not.



The group was “demanding a new society founded on justice” while highlighting economic problems and government management. After a successful demonstration which saw many clad in red and black while holding placards, the narrative, according to some Ghanaians, remains unchanged.



Some aggrieved citizens have been expressing fury over economic hardship, hoping for the economy to be rescued.



In the midst of that, Ghana was recently ranked 1st by the World Bank with highest food price increases of 122% in Sub-Saharan Africa. This led to Prince David Osei issuing a threat to mobilise the youth and protest against the government, stressing that Ghanaians deserved better.

Meanwhile, the cedi continues to depreciate. Some forex bureaus in parts of Accra are selling a dollar at an average of GH¢11.2, raising concerns.



