‘God will punish those saying we’re back to dumsor’- NPP Man

File photo

Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party’s youth organizer Isaac Asare has taken National Democratic Congress (NDC) "propagandists” to the cleaners saying they are nation wreckers doomsayers.

He said the method they have decided to use in "deceiving Ghanaians” that ‘dumsor’ was back is evil and falsehood.



The aspiring youth organizer for the NPP said the era where Ghanaians experienced ‘dumsor’ is not what we are witnessing today.



What is happening he explained is planned maintenance.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm as steps are taken to address the intermittent power outages being experienced in the country.



He said the Nana Addo led administration would not allow the country to slip back into the prolonged period of power crisis known as dumsor, which was experienced under former President John Dramani Mahama.

He assured the public that the government had included in the budget for this year the provision to improve the electricity supply systems and it was going to continue until the whole country’s system improves.



Known popularly as Akonoba, Mr. Asare said God will deal with those peddling lies that Ghana was back to dumsor.



He claimed Mr. Mahama could not resolve dumsor as he told Ghanaians and it was the NPP that resolved the crisis.



He said the NDC was only interested in stealing state resources and not helping manage the crisis we were going through.