Godfred Dame denies knowledge of Inusah Fuseini’s prosecution

Attorney-General-designate, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Attorney-General-designate, Godfred Yeboah Dame has denied his involvement in the prosecution of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini over his comments after the 2020 general elections.

Mr Fuseini after the declaration of the 2020 election results had stated that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama “declares himself President and form a parallel government”.



He was invited by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service for those comments and is currently facing prosecution.

Godfred Dame at Appointment Committee of Parliament during his vetting said “My tenure in office elapsed on 6th January 2021. After that, I ceased to be Attorney General and to that effect, I have no lawful mandate in the office and therefore I could not have been involved in the prosecution of Fuseini. Perhaps the prosecution is being done by the police”.



Dame’s statement comes in response to questions raised about the exercise of his discretionary powers over varied outcomes of pronouncements deemed offensive.