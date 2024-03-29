Godfred Dame got it wrong - Betty Mould Iddrisu on Anti-LGBT+ Bill

Betty Mould Iddrisu

Betty Mould Iddrisu, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, has criticized the current occupant of the office, Godfred Dame, over the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.

Mould Iddrisu asserted that Dame's advice to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding the bill was misguided.



The controversy arises from the president's decision to withhold the signing of the Bill prompting a debate on the appropriate legal procedures.



Speaking in an interview with 3News, Mould Iddrisu expressed disagreement with Dame's approach, emphasizing the importance of diverse perspectives in legal interpretation.



"That’s the opinion of the Attorney-General. He’s clearly wrong. But that’s his opinion and he’s entitled to it…I am not in his position.



“I would do so many things differently if I were in his position now. Not only about this. About everything…the interpretation of the law is fundamental, and you know, you don’t sit there only as Attorney-General, and you spout out the law yourself. The way Mr. Dame is going about it, it’s as if he’s the only one who’s talking,” 3news.com quoted her to have said.

The Anti-LGBT+ Bill, as passed by Parliament, proscribes LGBT activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors bearing a three to five-year jail term.



President Akufo-Addo has suspended his decision on whether or not to sign the Bill into law, citing a challenge to its constitutionality in the Supreme Court.



Even if he decides against it, MPs can, by a two-thirds majority, veto the president's decision and make the provisions of the Bill enforceable.



